Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $113,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

