Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $96,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

