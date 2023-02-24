Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Performance Food Group worth $83,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $148,516. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

