Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $118.11 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Boston Properties worth $118,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

BXP stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

