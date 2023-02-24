Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $119.34 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,357 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $119,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.