Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $83.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 39,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $83,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.29 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.