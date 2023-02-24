Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.68 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $84,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.