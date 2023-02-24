Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $86.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Vipshop worth $86,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

