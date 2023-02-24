Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.52 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,905 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $90,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

