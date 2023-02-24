Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cummins worth $92,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $259.52.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.