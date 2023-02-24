Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $81,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG opened at $34.42 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

