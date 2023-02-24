Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,051,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,096,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.