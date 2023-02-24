Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,051,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,096,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

