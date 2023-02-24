Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,183 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Fortinet worth $99,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,575 shares of company stock worth $47,491,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

