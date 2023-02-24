Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 294,235 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $108,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

NYSE FMX opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

