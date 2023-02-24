Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $102,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,328,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

