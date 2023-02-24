Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,522 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Datadog worth $82,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.