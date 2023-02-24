Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,522 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Datadog worth $82,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Datadog Stock Performance
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $166.99.
Datadog Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.