Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,629,929 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of NortonLifeLock worth $90,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after buying an additional 811,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

