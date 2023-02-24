Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,825 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Carlisle Companies worth $112,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average of $266.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

