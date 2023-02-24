Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Paylocity worth $82,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

PCTY stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,478. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

