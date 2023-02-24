Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,245 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,245 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Textron worth $97,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.