Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $89,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

