Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,643 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 7.68% of Arcos Dorados worth $117,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.