NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $207.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.