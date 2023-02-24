OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGC. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.46.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

