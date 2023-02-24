Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $814,450.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.