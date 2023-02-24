Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kaman worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

