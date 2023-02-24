Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in TopBuild by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,699,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

About TopBuild

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $205.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.