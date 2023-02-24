Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

About Spotify Technology

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $118.86 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

