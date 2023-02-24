Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $467,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,410,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $45.98 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

