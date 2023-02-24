Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last ninety days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

