Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

