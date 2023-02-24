Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

