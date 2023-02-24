Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

