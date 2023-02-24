Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,816,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

