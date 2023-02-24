Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of XYLD opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
