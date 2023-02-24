Oppenheimer Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.65.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

HubSpot stock opened at $393.09 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.