Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,358 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $82,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 178,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Option Care Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

