Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $59.46.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

