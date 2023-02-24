Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,573.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.