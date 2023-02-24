Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.