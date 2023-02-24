Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $212.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

