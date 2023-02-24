Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $213.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

