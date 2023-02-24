Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.