Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.49. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.