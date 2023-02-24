Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

