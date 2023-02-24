Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of U opened at $31.83 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

