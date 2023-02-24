Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,218 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

