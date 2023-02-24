Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,737 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 687.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.