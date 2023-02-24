Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,218 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 702,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 572,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 560,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 23,820.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 497,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $34.92 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

