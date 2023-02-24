Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $250.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

